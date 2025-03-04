Howard County takes new initiatives to help fired federal workers, contractors

Howard County is expanding its support for federal workers and contractors, specifically for those looking to start their own businesses.

In February, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced expanded resources for these workers.

There are around 50,000 of these workers in Howard County, according to Ball's office.

At a news conference Tuesday, Ball said this latest round of assistance could not only help these workers, but also benefit the county's economy.

Expanded resources for federal workers

On Feb. 4, Ball held a federal worker forum for anyone to express how they feel about the new Trump administration. Hundreds turned out, and some were even notified of their firing during the event.

"These actions have disrupted lives and disrupted our economy," Ball said.

Since then, Howard County has rolled out expanded workforce development resources, including organizing a job fair and offering more career counseling services.

"During the last month alone, our workforce development has helped nearly 1,000 impacted federal workers or contractors," Ball said.

To build upon that, Ball announced Tuesday the county wants to help these workers build their businesses.

Partnering with the Howard County Economic Development Authority, the county is putting on a business resource expo for federal workers at the Kenneth S. Ulman Innovation Hub Building at 9:30 a.m. on March 26.

Everything about starting a business will be covered. How to secure funding, mentorship and legal services will be on hand to offer guidance.

Ball said federal workers have shown a big interest in entrepreneurship, saying workers have brought up "numerous industries" to him.

"Many in the tech sector, cybersecurity, looking at emerging industries like AI," Ball said. "Some are looking at the trades."

Attendees can also learn about the HoCo Higher Growth Accelerator Program, which is a seven-week program that helps people learn how to develop a business.

There will be information about grants and other programs useful for business owners.

Hotlines and other help

Howard County still has a helpline email open for any federal worker needing help: hocohelp@howardcountymd.gov.

Ball said 250 people have been helped by that helpline.

There will be another job fair for federal workers at Howard Community College on April 8 at 6 p.m.

Howard County also has a helpline for people looking for childcare information and referrals, people can call 410-313-CARE.

Ball said the county is in need of more childcare professionals to work at the county's 23 before and after care sites. If you're interested, you can email RLCchildcare@howardcountymd.gov.