Maryland Gov. Moore launches 2026 re-election campaign

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will seek re-election in 2026, according to an announcement that came in a campaign video released Tuesday morning.

Moore emphasized his background as an Army combat veteran and former leader of a poverty-fighting organization, rather than a career politician.

He also highlighted the administration's economic and public safety achievements, while criticizing federal policies implemented by the Trump administration that have impacted Maryland.

What has Moore accomplished?

So far, Moore said he's made significant improvements to Maryland's economy.

"We inherited a structural budget deficit and turned it into a surplus," Moore said. "Our unemployment rate was one of the nation's highest and now it is one of the nation's lowest."

The governor also highlighted tax cuts for working families and public safety improvements.

"We cut taxes for veterans and cut taxes for the middle class," Moore said. "We declared that violent crime can't and won't be tolerated in our state. And now homicides in Baltimore are the lowest they have been in 50 years."

Moore said that under the state's 2026 budget, 94% of Marylanders would see a tax cut or no change to their income taxes.

When it comes to crime reduction, the governor has touted major reductions in violent crime across the state. As of January, violent crime had reduced by 32% statewide, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore.

Most recently, Baltimore City has noted violent crime reductions. Baltimore City Mayor Scott has said that the city is currently the safest it's been in more than 50 years.

In the campaign video, Moore also pointed to the rapid reopening of Baltimore's port following the Key Bridge collapse as another major accomplishment.

"When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied, and they said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore," Moore said. "And we got it done in 11 weeks."

Moore criticizes federal policies

In the announcement, Moore criticized the Trump administration for recent changes impacting Maryland, including layoffs of federal workers.

Maryland, which has the nation's second-highest concentration of federal workers, has been working to help hundreds who have lost their jobs in an effort by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

In June, Moore announced a state hiring freeze, voluntary employee buyouts, and the elimination of vacant positions, amid what he called a "historic fiscal challenge."

The state hiring freeze was one of Moore's efforts to combat a $3 billion statewide budget deficit.

Moore referred to Maryland's financial climate as the worst since the Great Depression and cited "a federal administration that continues to harm Maryland's people and the economy."

Ed Hale announces run for governor

Moore will against long time Baltimore businessman Ed Hale, Sr. who formally announced his campaign for Maryland Governor in August. Hale switched his party from Democratic to Republican.

Hale was the chairman and CEO of 1st Mariner Bank before he left the struggling company in 2011.

The 78-year-old Baltimore native ran shipping companies and is credited with developing the Canton Waterfront area after building an office downtown.