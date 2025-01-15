Maryland professor explains economic benefits with tax cuts

BALTIMORE - Most Marylanders could get a small tax relief if Gov. Wes Moore's proposed fiscal year 2026 budget is passed by the General Assembly.

J.P. Krahel, an economy expert and professor at Loyola Maryland, says lower to middle class Maryland taxpayers could get a little more money in their pockets.

"Bigger tax refunds from the state, maybe from the municipality, so we will see how this all plays out," Krahel said.

The governor's budget strategy includes $2 billion in spending cuts to trim down the nearly $3 billion deficit the state could be facing.

The state's 66% of middle-class families would have tax cuts, while those earning at least $500,000 would be paying more, according to the plan.

"The goal right now is to balance things," Krahel said. "The rich are paying a little more. Those who aren't will pay a little less."

Under Moore's proposed tax plan, the state's lowest four tax brackets would be combined and taxed at a 4.7% rate, meaning that two-thirds of state wage earners would see a tax cut, which averages to nearly $175.

Two new tax brackets for the highest-income Marylanders would be created, according to the proposed budget. Those who make $500,000 per year will be taxed at 6.25% while those making $1 million or more will be taxed at 6.5%. Currently, Marylanders who make over $250,000 are taxed at 5.75%.

"I think these changes are going to be incremental," Krahel said. "I don't think most folks, except the very rich, are going to see huge impacts to their pocketbooks, but even those little changes can matter."

Boosting the economy

Gov. Moore told WJZ's Tara Lynch in a one-on-one interview that his goal is to incentivize businesses to come to the state, making it easier for them to grow.

Moore said there will be $750 million in investments made in the state, including $128 million in targeted spending in key industries. He is focusing on a strategy to move forward, including investing in life sciences, defense technology, and innovation. This plan would add to the state's prior investments on federal workers, the medical industry, and higher education.

Maryland economist J.P. Krahel said the tax cuts, putting more money in residents' hands, could boost the economy, as well.

"You grow an economy with commerce, with people spending money, so if most Marylanders have more money in their pockets, that means they are going to be able to spend a little bit more, feel a little more economically stable, so they are going to be able to spend more and grow the economy," Krahel said.