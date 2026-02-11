Maryland Gov. Moore to deliver his 4th State of the State address

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will deliver his fourth State of the State address at noon on Wednesday in Annapolis.

He is expected to discuss his priorities for the state, efforts to improve the economy and bring down prices, his 2027 budget proposal and other issues he is working on, according to our partners at the Baltimore Banner.

2027 budget proposal

Gov. Moore unveiled a nearly $70.8 billion budget proposal in January, shortly after the legislative session got underway.

The budget does not raise taxes or fees, according to the governor. It addresses the state's $1.5 billion deficit with nearly $900 million in cuts and cost-saving measures.

The proposed spending plan focuses on funding education, reducing energy costs and investing in law enforcement. The plan also aims to bolster Maryland's revenue by attracting new industries.

In announcing his budget plan, the governor blamed the Trump administration for the budget shortfall after federal workforce cuts impacted nearly 25,000 Maryland residents. According to Moore, federal budget cuts also impacted the state's bottom line.

"What I can control is making sure that we can be smart and disciplined in our state, that in our state, we are going to say we have to spend wisely and demand more from every single dollar that we're going to that we're going to invest," Moore said.

The proposed budget maintaines 8% in Maryland's Rainy Day Fund and cuts government spending by $154 million in two years.

Pushing for mid-cycle redistricting

In recent months, Gov. Moore has been pushing for Maryland to adopt a new Congressional map, an effort that is now facing a vote in the state Senate.

In early February, the State House approved a map that was recommended by the Redistricting Advisory Commission.

The recommended map redraws Maryland's 1st Congressional district and expands it from the Eastern Shore into parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties. Other districts would shift and would favor Democrats.

During a hearing in the state House, Moore testified that Maryland needed to act to oppose "political redlining" by President Trump in other states.

Moore's push for mid-cycle redistricting has run into opposition from State Senate President Bill Ferguson, who argues that the effort could backfire, costing Democrats a seat.

Previous State of State address

The governor's 2025 State of the State address focused on uniting Maryland lawmakers amid a $3 billion budget deficit and uncertainty at the time about the new administration in Washington.

Moore broke down his 2026 budget proposal last year and laid out his legislative priorities, including generating new businesses and streams of income for the state.