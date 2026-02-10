Protests erupt in Maryland county after commissioners declare "full support" for ICE amid detention center controversy

A planned new ICE detention center near Hagerstown sparked protests before a meeting of Washington County commissioners Tuesday morning.

Outrage boiled over when those commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the federal government's immigration enforcement actions.

Protests and a resolution

Demonstrators lined up for the second week in a row outside of the county administration building over what some see as a heavy-handed federal immigration crackdown.

"We've tried to tell our elected officials this is not what we want for our county, for our families, for our neighbors, for our children, and they will not listen," said Sandy, who spent the morning holding up a sign on West Washington Street. "So, we're out here today, and we'll be out here as long as it takes."

Sandy has spent four decades in Washington County and said the immigration debate has "trickled into all aspects of life here. It's difficult to talk with certain friends, certain family members. It's just a shame."

Inside the meeting, Washington County commissioners voted unanimously to fully support ICE operations. The resolution said everyone should be "treated with dignity and compassion within our jurisdiction."

It also said, "The Board of County Commissioners of Washington County, Maryland hereby expresses its full support for DHS and ICE, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and local municipal law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law" and the county "encourages ongoing cooperation and partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the welfare and security of all citizens and legal residents within our jurisdiction…."

The Board declared "its intent to support DHS and ICE in the enforcement of our nation's borders, safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system…"

It did not go over well with some members of the crowd inside the meeting.

Loud objections left commissioners calling for order and taking a recess.

"Off air! Off air!" someone shouted.

The county quickly cut the live feed of the meeting.

"It's shameful," said longtime Washington County resident Heidi Welsh. "They're on the wrong side of history."

But some counter protesters playing the song "Ice, Ice, Baby" on a speaker in front of the building told WJZ they back the decision.

"I think the commissioners for once listened to the actual voters in Washington County rather than the protesters that were bussed in from Frederick County, so I'm glad that they finally listened to the citizens here in Washington County and stood united to support law-enforcement and ICE," said Shaun Porter who held a sign reading Trump is your president. "God bless our county commissioners."

Controversial warehouse

Seven miles away in Williamsport sits the massive warehouse the federal government purchased for more than $100 million.

The Trump administration plans to turn it into an ICE detention center to support a growing number of arrests, despite opposition from top Maryland Democrats, including U.S. Representative April McClain Delaney, who introduced new legislation to stop it. Read the bill here.

"I really do worry that it's going to be a sort of feed-the-beast approach. They spent money. They've now got this detention center that is supposed to become operational around April. You know The White House and the folks over at DHS, [Secretary] Kristi Noem, are going to want to fill it," said Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. "This is going to be another big test for our country."

Senator Van Hollen and Senator Angela Alsobrooks, both Democrats, also wrote a letter to Washington County commissioners about their resolution.

Trump administration's response

An ICE spokesperson told WJZ Investigates:

"ICE purchased a facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. These will not be warehouses. They will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards. Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

The spokesperson also said, "While we cannot get into contract specifics, Secretary Noem has stated that she is willing to work with officials on both sides of the aisle to expand detention space to help ICE law enforcement carry out the largest deportation effort in American history."

Last week, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wrote a letter to Noem expressing multiple concerns over the 54-acre property.

Moore wrote, "I am directing state agency heads to assess all available actions to protect the community's infrastructure, public safety, health, and long-term economic stability, including review of permitting requirements; water and sewer demands; hazardous waste disposal; and the availability of emergency medical services, among other considerations."

Moore then stated, "We are also working closely with our Attorney General, Anthony Brown, who is reviewing the purchase to ensure full compliance with all applicable state and federal laws."