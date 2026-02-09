Watch CBS News
Student in custody after shooting injured student in a Maryland high school, police say

A student is in custody after another student was shot in the hallway of a Maryland high school, prompting a lockdown, on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. for a reported shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Montgomery County, where a student was found with a gunshot wound. 

A suspect, identified as a student, was arrested a short time later near the school, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said there is no further threat to the public.  

The students in the school remained in lockdown status until they were cleared to leave. The reunification location for non-bus riders and families was at Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville.

