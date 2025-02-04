Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to deliver his third State of the State address Wednesday afternoon from the House Chamber of the Maryland State House.

The governor is expected to discuss his plans, priorities and budget for Maryland.

Key Bridge design unveiled

On Tuesday, Gov. Moore and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) unveiled the design for the newly constructed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on March 26, 2024. The cargo ship Dali lost power before crashing into the bridge, causing it to collapse and sending seven workers into the Patapsco River, killing six of them.

Moore says the newly proposed bridge design will honor the architectural tradition of the original Key Bridge.

"Our new bridge will also be constructed in accordance with the most advanced industry standards and the very best in infrastructure design," Moore said. "We are going to use the best materials available and employ many Marylanders to build it."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) unveiled the design for the new Francis Scott Key Bridge almost a year after it was hit by a cargo ship, causing it to collapse. Moore-Miller Administration

Pre-construction began in January 2025, and the rebuild is expected to be completed by fall 2028. Kiewit Infrastructure estimated that the project will cost about $2 billion.

Officials say the cable stay design of the new bridge will allow the federal shipping channel to expand from 700 ft. to 1,000 ft. wide. The base of the bridge will also be raised to 230 ft., which is a 45-foot increase to accommodate ship traffic.

The roadway will still be two lanes wide going in each direction.

"We're basically taking the best of the best that we can find, but we're also very focused on the time to redo this bridge," MDOT Sec. Paul Wiedefeld said.

Overcoming $2.7 billion deficit

Moore recently broke down his FY2026 budget that would trim taxes to 66% of Marylanders.

The governor says the plan, part of a broader budget strategy that includes $2 billion in spending cuts, aims to relieve middle-class families while asking more from those earning over $500,000 annually. Individuals making more than $1 million would see the largest tax increases.

Maryland is figuring out ways to alleviate the state's $2.7 billion deficit, its largest in 20 years. Moore compared the state's massive shortfall to worse than the Great Depression.

"I inherited a structural deficit when I became the governor because the state was both spending at a clip of what that was not sustainable, and we were growing at a clip that was embarrassing," Moore said.

The state is legally required to pass a balanced budget, and the legislature will likely vote on the 83rd day of the session, on April 1, 2025.

Proposed investments also include the following:

$750 million for economic and workforce development, including 128.5 million of targeted business development investments.

$27.5 million to invest in the "Capital of Quantum" initiative in partnership with IonQ in College Park and the University of Maryland. According to Moore, investing in the quantum computer industry.

$25 million for the state's "Sunny Day Fund" to attract businesses to the state.

$15 million to support Tradepoint Atlantic's new terminal development in Sparrow's Point.

$6 million for the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program

Other investments in cyber, bio, and apprenticeship programs.

Maintain $122 million in local aid for police protection.

Increase funding for the Department of Juvenile Services.

Investments in public education and childcare.

Deadly overdose decline

Moore said Maryland had a sharp decline in deadly overdoses in 2024.

Data from Maryland's Overdose Data Dashboard shows 1,553 reported fatal overdoses in the state last year, which is a 38% decrease from the 2,511 fatal overdoses in 2023.

"The decrease in fatal overdoses that we're seeing in Maryland is historic, and it's proof that our investments in behavioral health and substance use care and the incredible efforts of people all around our state are paying off," Moore said. "However, we still have work to do. We are still losing far too many of our loved ones and neighbors to preventable overdoses, and we will not let up in our efforts to meet people where they are and make connections to care."

According to the data dashboard, Black individuals accounted for 44% of overdose deaths in Maryland since 2022, and Black men older than 55 years of age saw the highest rate of increase in overdose deaths.

Overdose deaths among Hispanic residents under age 25 have surpassed those of both white and Black residents in the same age group since 2023, according to the report.