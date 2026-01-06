Baltimore records first 2 homicides of 2026 after highlighting record-low in 2025

Baltimore recorded its first two homicides of 2026, days after touting a record low in 2025.

Both victims were shot, and the cases remain under investigation.

Northeast Baltimore killing

Neighbors told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren they heard two gunshots in the 4400 block of Marx Avenue, a quiet residential street not far from Bel Air and Moravia Roads in Northeast Baltimore.

Police identified the man who died in the shooting just before midnight Monday night as 22-year-old Kenyon Quickley Jr.

Family members were too shaken to comment.

"Any shooting anywhere is not good," neighbor Dipo Olaleye told Hellgren.

Olaleye said the area is usually quiet apart from an occasional burglary, "but nothing like crime where something has been shot."

The violence has him on alert.

"I'm very, very concerned. This is shocking to know about the death in the new year," Olaleye said.

First 2026 homicide

The first homicide of the year unfolded just blocks from Northeast Market in the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

A neighbor told WJZ Investigates the victim was found in an alley near East Madison Street.

Police identified the victim as 55-year-old James Bushrod.

A relative posted, "Definitely didn't have any enemies. This is so sad and a great loss…"

Homicides hit a generational low

City leaders highlighted the 2025 decline in crime, particularly homicides, down 31.4%.

Police say 133 people were killed last year.

Non-fatal shootings were down 24.5% to 311 in 2025.

City leaders highlighted the 2025 decline in crime, particularly homicides, down 31.4%. Baltimore Police

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said criminals are now being held accountable.

"We've tried to sit there and be that defense that Baltimore is always talking about that we need," Bates told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Mayor Brandon Scott will soon unveil a new five-year crimefighting plan that is expected to continue a holistic approach to further reduce killings.

"For those of us who have seen the worst of gun violence in Baltimore, who experienced the pain of 300 homicides year after year, this progress is especially meaningful," Mayor Scott said.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said criminals are now being held accountable. Baltimore Police

One statistic the commissioner highlighted is the large drop in juvenile homicide victims from 14 in 2024 to three last year.