Man to be sentenced for 2022 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Northwest Baltimore

A man is set to be sentenced Wednesday for the 2022 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, according to court records.

Malik McCormick, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January, in the killing of Jaymyra Burrell, 19, who died after being shot around 3 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue.

Police said Burrell was shot multiple times.

McCormick's arrest

Before McCormick's arrest, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and former Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called on the public to come forward in helping find Burrell's killer.

Later, investigators identified McCormick as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

"For those who may be close to this individual, someone is allowing someone who shot a pregnant woman to sleep in their bed, on their couch at night," Scott said in part.

McCormick was arrested on July 1, 2023, in connection with the shooting after a traffic stop in South Charleston, West Virginia. He was later extradited from West Virginia to Baltimore.

According to charging documents, Burrell was shot nine times, and a witness told detectives McCormick admitted to the murder.

McCormick was charged with first-degree murder and multiple handgun violations.

Family demands justice

Burrell's family called for justice after McCormick's arrest in a press conference led by the family's attorney, Thiru Vinarajah.

Eddie Duffin, Burrell's uncle, said the family was planning for Jaymyra's baby shower before the killing.

"At the time, we were planning for her baby shower. We then had to turn around and bury her," Duffin said. "We don't want it to be just a number. We want justice. Justice for Jay."

"She was the life of the party. She brought a smile to everyone's face. She also cared deeply. She was an active member first of her youth ministry, and then her adult ministry. She gave back, she was a participant in mentoring programs..." "The world didn't get a chance to see this bright candle burn," Vignarajah said.