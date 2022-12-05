Police: 19-year-old woman was pregnant at time of weekend murder in Northeast Baltimore

Police: 19-year-old woman was pregnant at time of weekend murder in Northeast Baltimore

Police: 19-year-old woman was pregnant at time of weekend murder in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was pregnant when she was shot multiple times and killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting. There, officers found the pregnant woman, identified as Jaymyra Burrell, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.