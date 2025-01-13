Baltimore man pleads guilty to 2022 murder of pregnant girlfriend

BALTIMORE -- Malik McCormick pleaded guilty on Monday to the 2022 murder of his pregnant girlfriend in North Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney.

McCormick will be sentenced on Feb. 19, 2025, on first-degree murder charges.

Jaymyra Burrell, 19, died after she was shot around 3 a.m. on December 4, 2022, in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Charging documents said Burrell was shot nine times and a witness told investigators that McCormick admitted to the murder.

"This case powerfully conveys the tragic consequences of intimate partner violence, representing an unimaginable loss for the loved ones of Jaymyra Burrell," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "I applaud ASA Megan Gallo for securing a guilty plea from the defendant, resulting in a lengthy sentence that will spare the family the additional trauma of a trial. While this resolution cannot reverse the harm inflicted, it stands as an essential step toward healing and ensuring that justice is served for both Ms. Burrell and her unborn child."

McCormick's arrest

McCormick, 22 at the time, was arrested on July 1, 2023, during a traffic stop in Charleston, West Virginia. He was then extradited to Baltimore on first-degree murder and various gun charges.

A warrant was out for McCormick's arrest, who was identified as the murder suspect.

"Justice for Jay"

In early December 2022, Burrell's family was preparing for a baby shower. Instead, they attended her funeral.

"At the time, we were planning for her baby shower. We then had to turn around and bury her," said Eddie Duffin, Burrell's uncle. "We don't want it to be just a number. We want justice. Justice for Jay."

Attorney Thiru Vignarajah said on behalf of the family that Burrell was caring, was active in youth ministry and was a mentor.

"She was the life of the party," Vignarajah said in 2023. "She brought a smile to everyone's face. She also cared deeply. She was an active member first of her youth ministry, and then her adult ministry. She gave back, she was a participant in mentoring programs. The world didn't get a chance to see this bright candle burn."