Baltimore man arrested for murder of 19-year-old pregnant woman, expedited from West Virginia

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant 19-year-old.

Malik McCormick, 22, was arrested on July 1 in Charleston, West Virginia while deputies conducted a traffic stop.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and various handgun violations relating to the death of Jaymyra Burrell.

McCormick was expedited from West Virginia to Baltimore on Tuesday,

Burrell was shot several times in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on December 4, 2022, according to police, and was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators identified McCormick as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 6:36 PM

