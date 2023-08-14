Family demands justice in murder of pregnant Baltimore woman after suspect arrested

BALTIMORE -- The family of 19-year-old Jaymyra Burell, who was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore last December, gathered Monday to call for justice.

The press conference was led by Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as the family's attorney.

"We are here today because Jaymyra did not deserve what happened to her," said Eddie Duffin, Burell's uncle. "...We do not want this case to be pushed to the side."

On December 5, 2022, at around 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found Burrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported the Burell to an area hospital, where she died a short time later.

"She was the life of the party. She brought a smile to everyone's face. She also cared deeply. She was an active member first of her youth ministry, and then her adult ministry. She gave back, she was a participant in mentoring programs..." "The world didn't get a chance to see this bright candle burn," Vignarajah said.

Tomorrow, which marks what would have been Burell's 20th birthday, is also the preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting her.

22-year-old Malik McCormick was arrested on July 1 in connection to the shooting after a traffic stop in South Charleston, West Virginia.

He is charged with First Degree Murder and various handgun violations.

