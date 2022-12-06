'Somebody knows': Police still searching for person who killed pregnant 19-year-old in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A murder suspect is still on the run days after a pregnant 19-year-old was killed in Northeast Baltimore.

Jaymyra Burrell was shot multiple times early Sunday in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue.

While Baltimore has had 311 murders this year, police are working to identify the latest murder suspect.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison was tight-lipped about the investigation.

But Mayor Brandon Scott is urging the suspect to come forward.

"For those who may be close to this individual, someone is allowing someone who shot a pregnant woman to sleep in their bed, on their couch at night," Mayor Scott said.

Mayor Scott and City leaders announced on Tuesday an expansion of the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

"In a five-year period in one district, 818 people were either killed or victimized by gun violence," MONSE Director Shantay Jackson said.

The pilot program started in the Western District of Baltimore and is credited with driving down non-deadly shootings and homicides by nearly 34 percent.

It will expand to neighboring Southwestern and Central districts and lean on intervention services for those identified as "high-risk" to be victims of violence.

"If it was one thing that was going to solve it, we wouldn't be talking about it, right? Because, they've been trying to cure this disease in Baltimore solely through regular policing longer than I've been alive," Mayor Scott said.

The announcement comes as Baltimore City has once again eclipsed 300 murders and is just below last year's pace for homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Of Burrell's murder, the commissioner reminds people they can submit tips anonymously.

"We know that somebody knows," Harrison said. "We are asking—we are imploring that someone who heard something, knows something, seen something, call us right away."