Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts Maryland house on sale for $3.2M

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts house on sale for $3.2M

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts house on sale for $3.2M

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts house on sale for $3.2M

The Owings Mills, Maryland, home of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will soon be for sale.

The 6,480 square foot house will be on the market starting June 6 for $3.2 million. According to the listing, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

"Pristine modern home that feels like you've just stepped into new construction," the description says. "Coming soon!"

Justin Tucker was cut amid sexual misconduct allegations

Tucker was released by the Baltimore Ravens on May 5, citing a "football decision."

The Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists between 2012 and 2016. The NFL is investigating the allegations.

Tucker and his attorneys have denied the accusations.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said in a statement on January 30.

Tucker continued, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session."

The Ravens selected kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the decision to cut Tucker was "tough."

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

Tucker's All-Pro career

Tucker played for the Baltimore Ravens for 13 seasons, and during that time, he was considered to be arguably the best kicker in the NFL.

Tucker remains the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

Before getting released, Tucker was the last remaining player from the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl championship team. He is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl player and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta said. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade."

He remains a free agent.