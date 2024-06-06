Jazzy Summer Nights, an outdoor concert series, returns to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE - Jazzy Summer Nights, an outdoor concert series, is back for the 24th year at the Baltimore Peninsula.

The Jazzy Summer Nights is a summer musical lineup that is a continuum of Black music and culture in Charm City.

The midweek concert provides live music every first Thursday of the month from June to October. There will also be food trucks onsite.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor.

Musician Jeff Bradshaw says he is ready to kick off the concert series in Baltimore on Thursday with his funky, soulful sound before an audience of music lovers.

The North Philadelphia native promises the crowd is in for a musical treat.

"All of that comes through me in my live performances, it's always a party, it's always high energy," Bradshaw said. "When people say, 'Oh, it's a trombone player, it's Jeff Bradshaw, the people that don't know have no idea what they are in store for."

The concert starts at 6 pm on Thursday. General admission tickets start at $40.

For more information, visit this website.