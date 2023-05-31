Jazzy Summer Nights returning to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE - Jazzy summer nights are returning to Baltimore Peninsula, bringing live music and food trucks.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor plus a collaboration with Mag Partners.

Just shy of a quarter-century-old, the outdoor concert series is already an institution in Baltimore.

The Jazzy Summer Nights is a summer musical lineup that is a continuum of Black music and culture in Charm City, like Tank and the Bangas.

"I can't wait, it's going to be fun, it always is," Baltimore bassist Norman Spence said.

The midweek concert provides live music every first Thursday of the month from June to October.

Baltimorean and bassist Norman Spence is returning home and is thrilled to launch the series on June 8 with his bandmates.

"We are going to have fun," Spence said. "The fact that that place, like I saw Fertile Ground, Bilal, oh there are a few of them I was inspired by."

Year after year, Jazzy Summer Nights zigzags from funk to R&B, soul and of course jazz.

Other acts?

Raheem DeVaughn, Crank Crusaders, Lady Alma, and Joi Carter.

Not to mention, there will be cigar and hookah lounges.

Vocalist Tank Ball promises that Baltimore is in for a treat.

"We're really excited to go to Norman's hometown," Ball said. "They always treat us very special out there, just do a really phenomenal eclectic show."

Jazzy Summer Nights kick off on June 8. Advance tickets will cost you $35, and $50 at the door.