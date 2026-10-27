It's not too late to request a mail-in ballot in Maryland. Here's how to get one.

With Election Day just one week away, it is still not too late to request a mail-in ballot in Maryland.

How do I request a mail-in ballot?

First, gather the information you will need. To request a ballot, your personal information has to match the information about you that is on file with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA).

These are the things that must match:

Your name

Your date of birth

Your driver's license number, ID number, or Learner's Permit number

The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Your signature at the MVA will become your official voter registration signature.

Once you have organized your personal information, you can go to this link to complete the mail-in ballot request.

To receive a ballot by mail or fax, you must submit your request by Tuesday, Oct. 27.

To receive a ballot via email, you must submit your request by Oct. 30.

How and when to return mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

If returning by hand, ballots must be submitted at an early voting center during the early voting period, or dropped at a ballot drop box or local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, the SBE said. The early voting period runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

A list of locations can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2026.

Mail-in ballots are "secure and convenient"

Last month, election officials announced that 590,922 Maryland voters had requested mail-in ballots for the 2026 general election. That total included voters who requested ballots delivered by mail, as well as those who requested print-at-home ballots via email.

"With the General Election just weeks away, I encourage all Maryland voters to take a few moments now to make their voting plans," said State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis.

"Voting by mail remains a safe, secure and convenient way to participate in the democratic process. Voters who plan to cast their ballots by mail should be mindful of the upcoming request deadlines to ensure they have ample time to receive and return their ballots," DeMarinis added.