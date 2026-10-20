How and when to vote early in Maryland's 2026 midterm elections

Maryland voters are ready to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, as the early voting period starts this week.

Voters are weighing in on key races, including all eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the state's next governor and some highly anticipated ballot questions.

Use this tool to check your voter registration status.

When does early voting start and end in Maryland?

Early voting starts on Thursday, Oct. 22. It runs for eight days, ending the following week on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. should be allowed to vote before the polls close.

If you cast your ballot during the early voting period, you will not be allowed to vote by mail or in person on Election Day.

Polls will close over the Halloween weekend, then reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.

Heads up: Polling sites for early voting sometimes differ from Election Day. Check this document to find your early voting location.

What's on the ballot for the 2026 general election?

All eight of Maryland's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election, as the midterms determine the balance of power in Washington. Seven of the eight seats are currently held by Democrats, while Rep. Andy Harris is the lone Republican. He represents District 1, covering the Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.

Another key race to watch is Gov. Wes Moore's reelection campaign against Republican challenger Dan Cox. This race also includes Green Party candidate Andy Ellis and Working Class Party candidate Cathy White.

Voters will also decide:

State Attorney General: Anthony Brown (D) vs. James B. Rutledge, III (R)

State Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) vs. Sonya Dunn (R)

State's Attorneys (county-by-county)

State Senate (county-by-county)

State House (county-by-county)

State Supreme Court (county-by-county)

In addition to elected officials, voters will also weigh in on three statewide ballot questions. The first involves whether the state budget should cover agreements stemming from arbitration between the state and its employees.

The second is about appointments to the Commission on Judicial Disabilities in the event that a member is no longer able to serve.

Last but not least, Question 3 asks voters whether to change how the state defines its congressional districts, paving the way for redistricting in the coming years.

The controversial measure was championed by Moore and the Democratic-led state legislature, but Republican groups sued to block it from appearing on the ballot. The fight reached the state's highest court, with the Maryland Supreme Court ruling it could appear before voters but it had to be rewritten to be more clear.

A recent UMBC poll found a majority of likely voters opposed the measure, with 19% still undecided.

Depending on where you live, your county may also have additional ballot questions. For a sample ballot with a closer look at your local races, use the state's Voter Lookup tool here.