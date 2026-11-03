Can I register to vote in Maryland on Election Day? Here's what to know.

Today is Election Day and you might wonder if it is too late to register to vote. But there is still time to register and cast your ballot in Maryland.

To register the same day as the election, you must first identify your assigned polling place. This is where you will have to go to complete the registration process.

Maryland's State Board of Elections provides this website for you to identify where you need to go to register and vote. Once here, you will be asked to input your name, date of birth and zip code.

The finder tool will then show your assigned polling place. Once you complete this step, you can also view a sample ballot.

What to take with you to the polling place

To register and vote on Election Day in Maryland, you will have to bring a document with you that proves where you live. Any of these examples can be used to prove your address:

• Your Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA)-issued license

• ID card

• Change of address card

• Your paycheck

• A bank statement

• A utility bill

• Any government document with your name and address