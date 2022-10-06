Horseshoe Casino Baltimore submits mobile sports betting application

BALTIMORE -- Horseshoe Casino Baltimore on Thursday filed its application for a mobile sports wagering license.

According to the casino, the limited liability corporation formed for the license, CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, includes 40% women and minority membership, surpassing the requirement for 25%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., owns the Horseshoe, and the sportsbook inside the casino has Caesars branding.

"We're very pleased to have structured our application in a way that not only reflects our corporate mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion but is consistent with the spirit of Maryland sports betting legislation, which seeks to create business ownership opportunities that otherwise might not exist," said Caesars digital president Eric Hession.

Partners include local businesspeople Eddie Brown, Cecil Flamer, Maria Beckett and James Scott Jr.

"Caesars' success in bringing on significant minority ownership in their sports wagering program is tangible proof that the General Assembly's intentional pursuit to create diversity in new markets can be successful," said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County).

In September, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission decided to allow rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses, rather than a universal start date.

Businesses and individuals pursuing a license will need to submit an application by Oct. 21.

The committee may take up to 45 days to consider an application.