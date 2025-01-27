Baltimore grandmother arrested after 9-year-old injured in accidental shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A grandmother was arrested Monday after a 9-year-old in Northwest Baltimore shot and injured herself in an accidental shooting, according to police.

The child's grandmother, Alethea Mitchell, 51, was charged with firearm access by a minor, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of a stolen firearm and other handgun charges, police said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 where they discovered the 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers are investigating the incident as a "self-inflicted accidental shooting," and that homicide detectives were also investigating due to the child's condition. Worley said the child was visiting her grandmother's home when the family found her injured.

"Heartbreaking tragedy"

Investigators spent hours at the scene and left the home with a bag of evidence around 8 p.m. According to Worley, there are still unanswered questions, including if the 9-year-old was home alone at the time of the shooting.

"This incident is yet another heartbreaking tragedy involving an innocent child shot due to a guardian irresponsibly possessing a stolen gun and failing to prioritize gun safety and security," Worley said in a statement. "It is both infuriating and, most importantly, preventable. The men and women of the BPD remain committed to removing illegal guns from our city and promoting the secure and responsible storage of firearms to prevent such senseless tragedies."

Mayor Brandon Scott also commented on the arrest.

"An innocent child is fighting for their life because this individual illegally and irresponsibly possessed a gun. They not only shouldn't have had a gun in the first place, but couldn't be bothered to keep their own family safe," Scott said. "This is exactly the reason why we will continue to do everything in our power to get illegal guns off our streets, and why we will work so hard to hold those who shouldn't have access to these weapons responsible to the fullest extent of the law when they get their hands on them."

Baltimore gun violence

In 2023, 499 minors were threatened by gun violence in Baltimore City, the highest number since 2015, according to CBS News' Gun Violence Tracker. In 2024, 389 minors faced gun violence in the city.

The city has seen a drop in violent crime with homicides down by 23% in 2024. Non-fatal shootings also saw a 34% drop last year, according to data from Baltimore Police.

Mayor Scott has attributed the drop in crime to his Group Violence Reduction Strategy.