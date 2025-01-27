Baltimore grandmother denied bail after 9-year-old injured in accidental shooting, police say A grandmother was arrested Monday after a 9-year-old in Northwest Baltimore shot and injured herself in an accidental shooting, according to police. The child's grandmother, Alethea Mitchell, 51, was charged with firearm access by a minor, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of a stolen firearm and other handgun charges, police said. A judge denied her bail after a hearing Monday.