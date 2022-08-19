Loved ones mourn NyKayla Strawder, Baltimore teen killed in accidental shooting

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends came together Friday to mourn 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder, who was shot and killed in Edmondson Village almost two weeks ago.

Strawder's family said she had big dreams and wanted to go to college to study fashion design.

Her funeral program said she "loved making TikTok videos, doing hair and being the protector of her siblings as the 'mama bear.'"

Remembering NyKayla—shot and killed at age 15 in Baltimore. Her funeral is underway. Past story: https://t.co/LWY1oWne0P @wjz pic.twitter.com/8lK5lsQN6K — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 19, 2022

Police said a 9-year-old boy shot her on Aug. 6 on her family's front porch in Edmondson Village. Authorities said the boy somehow obtained a weapon owned by a relative who works as a security officer.

A new law passed as part of a juvenile justice reform package prevents the 9-year-old from facing any charges because of his age.

If any adult is found to be culpable for leaving the weapon accessible, they could face a misdemeanor and a fine up to $1,000.

The family hopes they'll be able to have closure.

"She was just a beautiful soul, a beautiful heart. She loved her sisters and brothers. It's just a tragedy, and I hope we find justice for her and can be at peace," her cousin Ashley told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren outside the funeral.

“Put The Guns Away!” Mother Of 15-Year-Old Nykayla Strawder Fighting For Justice After Daughter’s Death @wjz https://t.co/zovp5myiVs — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 10, 2022

In a previous interview with Hellgren, NyKayla's mother NyKerah Strawder said: "This is a child who was able to get a Glock and shoot my baby right in the head on her porch. If I'm a security officer and I had a child, I would check that box every day. …My soul, my heart knows this is not right. This was no accident."