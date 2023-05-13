Family holds funeral for T-Mobile employee shot at work during robbery

BALTIMORE -- A slain T-Mobile employee was laid to rest on Saturday.

Fabien Sanchez Gonzalez, 23, was shot and killed in an armed robbery gone bad that shocked the community.

He was almost done with his shift at a T-Mobile store in Canton on April 30 when 18-year-old Arthur McCaden and a 14-year-old boy barged into the store, robbed it and shot Fabien on their way out, according to police.

According to court documents, Sanchez Gonzalez was shot one time in what investigators described as a "robbery gone bad." He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Four days later, Baltimore police arrested McCaden and the teenager, whom police have not named because of his age. They have both been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Police said they made still photos from surveillance video inside the Canton T-Mobile store where the shooting happened and sent them to other law enforcement agencies.

From those pictures, a Baltimore County robbery detective identified McCaden the day after the shooting. Then, a few days later, a second person who was familiar with McCaden also identified him as the person in the store.

"Twenty-three years spent with him and then he's taken away in the worst way possible," Julio Contreras Gonzalez said of the deadly shooting.

A memorial to Fabien Sanchez Gonzalez is still outside the store where he was shot nearly two weeks after he clocked in for his last shift.

"I'm glad to hear that there is a suspect and there's been an arrest made because that's what we want," Contreras Gonzalez said. "We want justice."

The senseless killing shocked the community. On May 7, Gonzalez's loved ones held a march calling for an end to the violence. Baltimore officials marched alongside Gonzalez's family—echoing their sentiments.

"We all have to be committed to being better. We all have to be committed to seeking out Justice," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

CBS News Philadelphia reported in early May that Arthur McCaden was charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in New Jersey. The 14-year-old is facing juvenile charges in New Jersey, too, according to CBS News Philadelphia.