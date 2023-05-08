Bail denied for 18-year-old charged with murder of Baltimore T-Mobile Store worker

BALTIMORE- An 18-year-old charged in the murder Baltimore T-Mobile worker Fabian Sanchez-Gonzalez was denied bail on Monday, Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.

Arthur McCaden was been charged with first-degree murder.

A 14-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder. The State's Attorney's Office told WJZ they can't legally provide any information regarding juvenile defendants.

Sanchez-Gonzalez, 23, was nearly done with his shift on April 30 when police said two armed suspects walked in the Canton cellphone store and demanded possessions from customers before the shooting. Sanchez-Gonzalez was taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

Police said they made still photos from surveillance video inside the Canton T-Mobile store where the shooting happened and sent them to other law enforcement agencies.

From those pictures, a Baltimore County robbery detective identified McCaden on Monday—the day after the shooting. Then, on Wednesday, a second person who was familiar with McCaden also identified him as the person in the store.

CBS News Philadelphia reports that Arthur McCaden was charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in New Jersey. The 14-year-old is facing juvenile charges in New Jersey, too, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

The dramatic surveillance video shows one suspect wearing a blue jumpsuit appearing to point a gun at workers in Mount Laurel. Officials later identified McCaden as the suspect wearing the blue jumpsuit, which helped solve the case.

Police say the suspects left New Jersey and traveled to the Baltimore area. From there, police say they shot and killed a worker at a T-Mobile store during a robbery.

WJZ obtained surveillance video from the Best Buy store in New Jersey just hours before the Canton T-Mobile robbery.

Gonzalez's family said his funeral will be on Saturday, May 13 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

