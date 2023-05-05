2 teen suspects in Mt. Laurel Best Buy robbery in custody

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- The suspects accused of stealing Apple products in a South Jersey Best Buy Sunday are now in custody. Police say the suspects are 18 and 14 years old from Maryland.

The 18-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in New Jersey. The 14-year-old is facing juvenile charges in New Jersey.

The dramatic surveillance video shows one suspect wearing a blue jumpsuit appearing to point a gun at workers in Mount Laurel. Officials later identified the 18-year-old as the suspect wearing the blue jumpsuit which helped solve the case.

According to police, the suspects left New Jersey and traveled to the Baltimore area. And from there, police say they shot and killed a worker at a T-Mobile store during a robbery Monday.