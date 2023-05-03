Family of Canton T-Mobile worker killed in armed robbery heartbroken, demanding justice

BALTIMORE -- The heartbroken mother of Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez is still in shock over his murder.

Her son had just turned 23 years old and was on the job inside the T-Mobile store in Canton during an armed robbery on Sunday.

He was shot and fought to survive, but doctors could not save his life.

Speaking through a translator, his mother told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren it happened less than a half hour before the end of his shift.

"They ruined my family," Gonzalez's mother told Hellgren through tears. "He didn't deserve to die like this. I'm asking for justice for my son. I believe in justice. I know these people who did this to us don't deserve to be free."

Gonzalez's mother asked that her name not be used for security reasons.

"They took him in the worst way possible," she said. She recalled how much joy he brought into her life.

Her other son, Fabian's brother, also asked that his name not be used.

He described his brother as generous and caring.

"I lost a great piece of my heart," he said. "We want justice for him. He didn't deserve to die—especially at work just doing his job."

He told Hellgren something must be done to stop the persistent violence in Baltimore.

"Our police are doing the best in this situation and will bring this to justice," he said. " But we need support from the community no matter who we are—color, race, anything—we need to come together to stop this violence in this city."

An online fundraiser has raised more than $10,000 for funeral expenses. Gonzalez's family said he worked hard to help support them and was proud of his job.

Many customers remembered the way Fabian helped them. Beverly, a senior citizen, said he was always ready with a smile to answer any questions about her electronic devices.

"Fabian's smile is truly going to be missed. His mother told me this morning that he was so, so kind. And he was. She did a good job with her boys," she said. "It's more than heartbreaking. I'm totally devastated so I can imagine the pain that his family is experiencing right now. People are killing each other every day like humans don't matter anymore."

Police are looking for two suspects. Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. Tipsters can remain anonymous.