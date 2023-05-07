Family, community calls for peace, justice in march for slain Baltimore T-Mobile worker

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders marched Sunday alongside the family of 23-year-old Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez, a T-Mobile Store employee who was shot while working at the Canton neighborhood cellphone store last week.

According to court documents, Sanchez Gonzalez was shot one time in what investigators described as a "robbery gone bad" on April 30. He died the next day.

The community, including friends and family, marched to honor Sanchez Gonzalez, while also calling for peace and justice in Baltimore City.

The march, started at the Church of the Sacred Heart, on S. Conkling Street, and ended at the T-Mobile Store, on Boston Street.

Their hope is that the community will understand that all of the violence has to stop.

Sanchez Gonzalez was nearly done with his shift when police said two armed suspects walked in the store and demanded possessions from customers before the shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police arrested and charged a 14-year-old and 18-year-old Arthur McCaden with first-degree murder.

Police said they made still photos from surveillance video inside the Canton T-Mobile store where the shooting happened and sent them to other law enforcement agencies.

From those pictures, a Baltimore County robbery detective identified McCaden on Monday—the day after the shooting. Then, on Wednesday, a second person who was familiar with McCaden also identified him as the person in the store.

CBS News Philadelphia reports that Arthur McCaden was charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in New Jersey. The 14-year-old is facing juvenile charges in New Jersey, too, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

The dramatic surveillance video shows one suspect wearing a blue jumpsuit appearing to point a gun at workers in Mount Laurel. Officials later identified McCaden as the suspect wearing the blue jumpsuit, which helped solve the case.

Police say the suspects left New Jersey and traveled to the Baltimore area. From there, police say they shot and killed a worker at a T-Mobile store during a robbery.

WJZ obtained surveillance video from the Best Buy store in New Jersey just hours before the Canton T-Mobile robbery.

Sanchez Gonzalez's family wants the community to understand how gun violence is impacting the community.

"No family should wish their child a good day at work and then in the same day receive a call stating they were shot 30 minutes before their shift ended," brother Carlos Sanchez Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez's family said his funeral will be on Saturday, May 13 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

