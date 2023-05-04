Watch CBS News
Community honoring murdered T-Mobile employee with vigil outside Canton store

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore community is gathering Thursday to honor a T-Mobile store employee who was shot earlier this week during an armed robbery.

Police said 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez was shot around 4 p.m. on April 30 inside the cellphone store in the Canton neighborhood.

He died a day later at the hospital.

A vigil is taking place outside the store on Boston Street.

At the site, there are balloons and flowers placed in front of the T-Mobile, which has been closed since the shooting.

Police said Gonzalez was at work when two armed people came into the store, robbed some customers and shot the employee twice, before running away.

Police have not made any arrests.

His death devastated his family.

They spoke exclusively with WJZ, describing Gonzalez as "generous and caring."

They said he was shot less than an hour before the end of his shift.

"I lost a great piece of my heart," his brother said. "I just wanted to say, we want justice for him. He didn't deserve to die. No brother, son deserves to die. Especially at work, just doing his job."

WJZ News will have more reaction from the vigil at 11.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:53 PM

