Expect temperature whiplash and gusty winds this week in Maryland

Tuesday features classic fall weather in Maryland with crisp air, a cool breeze, and bright and blue skies. While the rest of the week will feature plenty of sunshine, the temperatures will behave in a more dramatic fashion.

The coldest air of the season yet is scheduled to arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Gusty winds all week

November is notorious for drastic changes in our weather. This week in November will be no exception. While the WJZ First Alert Weather Team is not forecasting any major storms, there will be some major shifts in temperature that will have you swapping out wardrobes.

Tuesday starts off cold to chilly across our neighborhoods, but with partly to mostly sunny weather, temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect great voting weather down in Annapolis, where polls are open until 8 p.m.

ELECTION DAY WEATHER IN ANNAPOLIS: It's a crisp, brisk, & invigorating fall morning. Polls open up at 7a with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sun & gusty breeze for lunchtime voting. Temps in low 60s this afternoon. Polls close at 8p with temps in low 50s. Dry & sunny all day! pic.twitter.com/zzUfrOCR1E — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 4, 2025

With clear, moonlit skies tonight and lighter winds, temperatures will quickly plunge into the 30s. Areas of frost are likely by Wednesday morning, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway. You may want to give yourself an extra 5 to 15 minutes early on Wednesday morning to scrape off your windshield if your car is parked on the street or driveway.

Wednesday afternoon features partly sunny skies and windy weather. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. This will help highs rebound into the lower 70s away from Chesapeake Bay and to near 70° closer to the Bay. A strong cold front crosses the area Wednesday evening with clouds and a stray sprinkle. What's behind the cold front will be the bigger story Thursday.

Thursday morning will be a pinch of reality for many of us. After lower 70s Wednesday afternoon, wake-up wind-chills Thursday morning will be in the mid-30s. Despite plenty of sunshine, gusty northwest wind keeps us chilly all day with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will gust 25 to 30 mph.

After a cold start Friday morning with more areas of frost, temperatures will rebound into the middle 60s Friday afternoon. Clouds will thicken the second half of the day, but the daylight hours remain dry. Another cold front will cross the area Friday night with scattered showers. Timing of the showers appears to be overnight Friday into the predawn hours Saturday.

Weekend weather in Maryland

Saturday is the pick of the weekend as of now, with the forecast strongly suggesting it's the better outdoor weather day. Expect any early clouds and light sprinkles or showers to gradually push out by mid-morning. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy, but temperatures do warm up into the upper 60s to around 70° with a gusty west to northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

A strong cold front, along with a developing area of low pressure, will bring a big change to our weather on Sunday. Expect overcast skies with showers developing during the morning and continuing on and off throughout the day. The breeze will turn gusty, especially during the afternoon and early evening, out of the south-southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Sunday will be the last mild day with highs in the mid-60s.

As the area of low pressure strengthens and pushes to our northeast, gusty cold northwest winds will follow. This will drop temperatures down into the upper 30s by Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday will likely be the coldest days of the season yet, with highs in the middle to upper 40s with a blustery breeze each day. While we're not expecting any widespread snow around here, there is the opportunity for the first lake effect snow of the season across upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

Most of the rain from Friday night should exit by early Saturday morning. Saturday right now is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday, another potent to powerful cold front will sweep through the area, bringing another chance for showers. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with gusty winds.

Behind this storm system, some of the coldest air of the season will arrive Sunday night through early next week. High temperatures may not leave the 40s. This would also mean a widespread hard freeze is possible at night. Stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team forecasts as clarity of the timing and intensity of the rain and cold increases.