Cities of Annapolis, Frederick to vote in mayoral races during general election Tuesday

Residents in Annapolis and Frederick will decide on the next mayors for their cities during the election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

In Annapolis, Republican Bob O'Shea will face Democrat Jared Littmann. City residents will also vote on the next alderman.

In Frederick, incumbent Michael O'Connor (D) will face Republican Tom Trott, and residents will vote on city council members.

During Tuesday's general election, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Annapolis election

Annapolis' Republican mayoral candidate O'Shea is an upstate New York native who moved to the city in 2000.

His career includes 40 years of negotiating telecommunication, defense and government contracts for manufacturing firms, according to his campaign website.

O'Shea's campaign focuses on economic development, public safety, preserving the city's heritage and pushing back against tax hikes.

Democratic candidate Littmann is a New Jersey native and a business owner with his wife. The couple owns K&B Ace Hardware in Annapolis.

Littmann has lived in the city since 2010, and previously served as alderman of Ward 5 between 2013 and 2017.

His campaign focuses on improvements to infrastructure and accountability in the government.

Annapolis residents will also be voting Tuesday on their ward alderman. The following candidates will be on the ballot:

Ward 1 - Harry Huntly (D) will face Tom Krieck (Unaffiliated)

Ward 2 - Karma O'Neill (D) will face Ken Vincent (R)

Ward 3 - Keanuú Smith-Brown (D) will face Michael Dye (Unaffiliated)

Ward 4 - Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson (D) is running unopposed

Ward 5 - Brooks Schandelmeier (D) will face Jack Papaleonti (R)

Ward 6 - Deisha Contee (D) will face George Gallagher (R)

Ward 7 - Rob Savidge (D) is running unopposed

Ward 8 - Frank Thorp (D) will face William Cunha (Unaffiliated)

The following polling and drop box locations in Annapolis will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4:

City Council Chambers at 160 Duke of Gloucester Street

Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library at 1410 West Street

Mt. Olive Community Life Center at 2 Hicks Avenue

American Legion Post #141 at 1707 Forest Drive

Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane

Eastport Community Center at 1014 President Street

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library at 269 Hillsmere Drive

Eastport Volunteer Fire Hall at 914 Bay Ridge Avenue

Frederick election

Incumbent O'Connor has served three terms as Frederick's mayor. The Frederick native worked in local media for about 20 years, according to the city's website.

Before becoming mayor in 2017, O'Connor worked as a business manager at Saint Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Congregation and as adjunct faculty at Frederick Community College.

He was elected as alderman in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. O'Connor has also served as chair of the Streets and Sanitation Committee.

Republican candidate Trott co-owns a local mortgage firm, Victory Mortgage Solutions, and has been a member of the Frederick community for more than 45 years, according to his website.

Trott also worked in the local banking and financing industry for 35 years.

His campaign priorities include bringing more jobs, increasing public safety and improving infrastructure to keep up with the city's growth.

Frederick residents will also be voting for city council members. Derek Shackelford (D) and Libby Taylor (D) are both vying for spots on the city council At Large.

The following candidates are also running for spots on the city council:

City Council District 1 - Katie Nash (D) is running unopposed

City Council District 2 - Cesar Diaz (D) is running unopposed

City Council District 3 - Peter Brehm (D) is running unopposed

City Council District 4 - S. Scott Lasher (D) will face Joe Adkins (R)

City Council District 5 - Sarah Hempel Irani (D) will face Rob Callahan (R)

Frederick residents can vote at Trinity Recreation Center at 6040 New Design Rd. between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Find more information here.