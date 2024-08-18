Former President Donald Trump to campaign in York, Pennsylvania, as Vance speaks in Philadelphia

Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre; Kamala Harris’ bus tour through western Pennsylvania on Sunday Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre; Kamala Harris’ bus tour through western Pennsylvania on Sunday 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is slated to host an "economic and energy event" in York, Pennsylvania, Monday, according to his campaign.

The event comes while Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, is scheduled to speak in Philadelphia on Monday at DiSorb Systems, a medical waste management product manufacturing company in North Philadelphia.

Vance's event is at 1 p.m. The details of Trump's event have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Democrats will gather Monday for the first day of their convention in Chicago, where later in the week delegates are set to recognize Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and approve the party's platform.

Both campaigns have focused on Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that has 19 votes in the Electoral College. President Biden won the state in 2020, but Trump won it in 2016 after voters had chosen Democratic candidates for the previous six presidential elections. The latest CBS News polling shows the Commonwealth is a "tossup" — both candidates are polling around 50%. The six other battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin — are also rated as tossups in that polling.

The Trump and Vance events are part of a weeklong push focused on the themes from the Republican National Convention; Monday's theme is "Make America Wealthy Again," according to the campaign.

Trump on Saturday spoke to supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Vance appeared in Philadelphia shortly after he became the vice presidential nominee. Trump has also said he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, in October after he survived an assassination attempt there in July.

Trump allies also have a press conference scheduled for Monday in Chicago and unspecified events related to the economy in Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and other battleground states.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are among the speakers in the Monday lineup at the Democratic National Convention.