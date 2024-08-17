JD Vance set to speak in Philadelphia on Monday as Harris, Trump campaigns focus on Pennsylvania

JD Vance set to appear in Philadelphia on Monday; Harris, Walz and Trump in Pa. this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania is once again the focus of the presidential campaign this weekend. All four presidential and vice presidential nominees from the top two parties will be campaigning in the Commonwealth over the next few days.

Former President Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre for a rally on Saturday. It will be his second rally in Pennsylvania since a would-be assassin shot and wounded him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Pittsburgh with her running mate, Tim Walz. The two will be launching a bus tour through battleground states ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

Then on Monday, Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance will be in Philadelphia. He's expected to discuss the economy at a waste management product manufacturing company on Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia.

That appearance is set for 1 p.m.

Since it's a battleground state, it's no coincidence that the top candidates from both major parties are spending so much time in Pennsylvania.

All this comes as both sides are trying to court voters of color in the state.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with two likely voters this November from opposite parties, who are convinced their candidate will work for them if they win the White House.

"I've got a multi-racial family. My young son is of Latino ethnicity, I've got a husband, we've got a young daughter. I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity whoever they are, regardless of their backgrounds," said Nat Yap, a Democratic delegate from Allegheny County.

"Donald Trump. I'm voting for him, I support him 100%. There's no doubt in my mind I'm going to vote for him. Is there a lot of things I would change about him? A hundred percent, like 2,000%," Juan Gutierrez, a Republican from Pittsburgh, said.

Following the convention will be the first highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.