Watch CBS News
Local News

JD Vance set to speak in Philadelphia on Monday as Harris, Trump campaigns focus on Pennsylvania

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

JD Vance set to appear in Philadelphia on Monday; Harris, Walz and Trump in Pa. this weekend
JD Vance set to appear in Philadelphia on Monday; Harris, Walz and Trump in Pa. this weekend 03:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania is once again the focus of the presidential campaign this weekend. All four presidential and vice presidential nominees from the top two parties will be campaigning in the Commonwealth over the next few days.  

Former President Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre for a rally on Saturday. It will be his second rally in Pennsylvania since a would-be assassin shot and wounded him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Pittsburgh with her running mate, Tim Walz. The two will be launching a bus tour through battleground states ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

Then on Monday, Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance will be in Philadelphia. He's expected to discuss the economy at a waste management product manufacturing company on Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia.

That appearance is set for 1 p.m. 

Since it's a battleground state, it's no coincidence that the top candidates from both major parties are spending so much time in Pennsylvania.

All this comes as both sides are trying to court voters of color in the state.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with two likely voters this November from opposite parties, who are convinced their candidate will work for them if they win the White House.

"I've got a multi-racial family. My young son is of Latino ethnicity, I've got a husband, we've got a young daughter. I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity whoever they are, regardless of their backgrounds," said Nat Yap, a Democratic delegate from Allegheny County.

"Donald Trump. I'm voting for him, I support him 100%. There's no doubt in my mind I'm going to vote for him. Is there a lot of things I would change about him? A hundred percent, like 2,000%," Juan Gutierrez, a Republican from Pittsburgh, said. 

Following the convention will be the first highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

Ross DiMattei
ross-dimattei-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.