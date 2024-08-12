Trump says he will return to Butler County for rally in October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump said he's returning to Butler County for a rally in October after he survived an attempted assassination in July.

During an interview Monday on the social media platform X with Elon Musk, Trump announced more details about the rally he teased in July. He said he will pick up his speech where he was cut off during his assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Butler Township.

"We're all set up," Trump told Musk, X's owner.

When is Trump coming to Butler?

Trump still has not announced the date or location of the rally, which will Corey Comperatore, who was killed when the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at the former president's event on July 13.

On July 30, Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe said his office stands "ready to assist the United States Secret Service if called upon." He said last month that he had not heard from the Trump campaign about a second rally in Butler County.

A CBS News video analysis determined that the gunman fired eight shots in under six seconds before he was shot and killed — a fact later confirmed by the FBI.

Trump in Pennsylvania

Trump returned to Pennsylvania on July 31 for the first time since the assassination attempt for a rally in Harrisburg.

"A very special hello, Pennsylvania, I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful Commonwealth," Trump said to the crowd at the New Holland Arena.

Before his interview with Musk on Monday, Trump's campaign announced a rally in Wilkes-Barre for Aug. 17 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.