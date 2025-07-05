Comfortable humidity continues for Saturday of the holiday weekend

WJZ's First Alert Weather team hopes you and your loved ones had a great holiday on Friday.

We're anticipating another summer stunner on Saturday: mainly sunny, seasonably warm with lower-end levels of humidity. Don't forget the SPF, sunglasses and hats as the July sun angle is one of the strongest of the year.

It's still relatively comfortable overnight but humidity levels will be increasing through the day on Sunday. It'll be a noticeable difference between humidity in the morning vs the evening hours. Highs for the final day of the long holiday weekend will be very similar to the last couple of days - nearing 90°. Sunday afternoon also brings a low chance for a shower or storm in Maryland. Many will stay dry to close the weekend.

However, many may not be dry to start the week . . .

A cold front is approaching and will stall out near, if not in, Maryland. That means daily chances for showers and storms. While everyday has chances for showers or storms, it won't be an all-day and everywhere rain. Daytime temperatures peak around 90° areawide through the upcoming week. Returning high humidity values mean heat indices could reach the mid-90s