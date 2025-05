Baltimore City Fire Department remembering fallen firefighter and more top stories

Baltimore City Fire Department remembering fallen firefighter and more top stories

Baltimore City Fire Department remembering fallen firefighter and more top stories

Baltimore City Fire crews are on the scene of a third alarm fire on the 3400 block of E. Baltimore St.

According to a department spokesperson, there were 5 dwellings involved. No injuries were reported but approximately 12 people were displaced.

At this time the 3400 block of East Baltimore St is closed to all traffic. The department warns the public to expect extensive delays in the immediate surrounding area.