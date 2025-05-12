Baltimore firefighters working to contain 4-alarm warehouse fire near Amtrak tracks

A massive fire broke out at a multi-story warehouse in West Baltimore, which halted Amtrak service through the nearby tracks on Monday.

The 4-alarm blaze started around 6:58 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Lanvale Street. According to fire officials, the warehouse stores stacks of mattresses, among other items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"They are dumping large volumes of water into the fire," Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said. "The challenge has been getting into the seat of this fire. Given the size of the building, the size of the fire, we are having to be very cautious, very meticulous as we move in there."

Wallace said the fire started on the backside of the warehouse, and the Eastern side is close to Amtrak tracks. The fire chief said they are working with Amtrak to de-energize the overhead lines, which will cause Amtrak delays along the East Coast.

Amtrak said trains are stopped between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., and an "extended delay is anticipated."

"As you can imagine, that takes a little bit of time because that's going to affect some traffic up and down the East Coast," Wallace said.

NEW: Multi-alarm fire broke out on N. Bentalou and Edmonson Ave. in Baltimore. This video was shared with me by a neighbor. @BaltimoreFire tells me this happened at a warehouse where mattresses were stored.

More details coming in about 15 minutes. @wjz pic.twitter.com/r22BKsloqw — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) May 12, 2025

Wallace said the several agencies are assisting in containing the fire, while Baltimore police and arson detectives are also at the scene.

"We are going to be engaged here for quite a few hours," Wallace said. "We will likely be here most of the night."

Firefighters are telling people to avoid the area.

"Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved," the Baltimore Fire Department said on social media.

Bringing in outside materials

The Baltimore Fire Department has brought in special materials to attack the fire from the exterior, according to Wallace.

According to the fire chief, the area has had water pressure issues and has smaller water mains, meaning outside water had to be brought to the scene.

"This is a residential area, so a lot of the water mains here are six-inch mains," Wallace said. "We are at a point where our water flows have exceeded what the water grid has, so additional apparatus has been brought in. We are going outside of this immediate footprint, and we are bringing in water from larger mains."

Wallace said a cautious approach is being taken before entering the warehouse.

"The unknown is what's in there and how much is in there," he said. "It is such a smoky fire. I'm sure the whole Northwest side of the city is seeing and smelling the smoke. It's just a tremendous amount of smoke back there."

Firefighters injured in Baltimore fire

Earlier on Monday, two Baltimore firefighters were hospitalized after putting out a fire in downtown Baltimore, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to a building fire on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue. The Baltimore Fire Department said one of the firefighters is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.