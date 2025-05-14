Two adults dead after fire inside Harford County home

Two confirmed dead after being pulled from house fire in Harford County

Two confirmed dead after being pulled from a house fire in Harford County

Two people died after a home caught fire in Harford County early Wednesday. Neighbors called 911 just after 8 a.m. to report the fire at a home on Gunpowder Drive in Joppa.

Fire crews arrived within minutes and discovered that the left side of the home, including the roof, was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told firefighters that they believed two people were inside the house. When crews entered the home, they found one victim near the front door and brought him outside for medical treatment.

A second victim was then located.

Both adults were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A spokesperson said that fire investigators will focus on the left side of the home, particularly on a room to the left of the garage where much of the damage was sustained.

"Anytime we have a fatal fire..it's a tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety. This is why we advocate for smoke alarms, get out, stay out, and call 911. Don't ever go back inside a fire once you discover a fire." Master Deputy Oliver Alkire of the Maryland State Fire Marshall's Office said.