Multiple homes involved in Hampden five-alarm fire

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Fire is on the scene of a three-alarm fire in the 3000 block of Keswick Road.

At this time, all involved and surrounding units have been evacuated and there are no preliminary reports of injuries.

The department is asking residents and motorists to avoid the area while they work to place the fire under control.

We do not know how the fire began, but are expecting an update from responders on scene.

WJZ will continue updating this story as more details are released.