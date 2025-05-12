2 Baltimore firefighters injured battling blaze in downtown

Two Baltimore City firefighters were injured while battling a fire Monday afternoon in downtown, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to a building fire on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue. The Baltimore Fire Department said one of the firefighters is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chromebook social media challenge linked to fires

Maryland's Fire Marshal is warning parents and residents about a social media challenge involving Chromebooks that has been linked to fires and property damage.

As of May 5, Maryland fire officials have documented multiple cases of the "Chromebook Challenge."

The challenge involves putting metallic items or pencils into the charging port of a device, which causes it to short-circuit, authorities warned.

"You could be electrocuted, you could cause that lithium ion battery that's inside the computer to cause thermal runaway, and what that is is just a malfunction of the batter that leads to a pretty extensive fire, not only with the computer but any items nearby," said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

Some of the cases have also led to disciplinary action at Maryland schools.

"We want to emphasize the importance of educating students about the dangers associated with these acts," Acting State Fire Marshall Jason Mowbray said. "It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices."

Courthouse fire prompts push for updated buildings

A fire at Baltimore's Mitchell Courthouse has sounded the alarm on the urgency for updated buildings.

The courthouse was evacuated on May 6 because of an electrical fire on the fourth floor, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

According to Clerk Xavier Conaway, the fire interrupted the celebration and all court proceedings, including marriage ceremonies, hearings, and time-sensitive filings.

Conway said the evacuation also emphasized the ongoing concerns about infrastructure in Baltimore's historic courthouses.

"These kinds of disruptions come at a cost—not just in time and dollars, but in trust," Conaway said. "Whether someone is coming to court for protection, to record a property deed, or to get married, they deserve a safe, reliable public space."