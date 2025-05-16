17-year veteran of Baltimore Fire Department dies in skills training session

A Baltimore City firefighter died in the line of duty on Friday, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 744.

Charlie Mudra, an emergency vehicle driver, suffered a catastrophic medical emergency during a skills training session while on duty at the Fire Academy, according to the post.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 is deeply saddened to announce the Line of Duty death of Emergency Vehicle Driver... Posted by Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 on Friday, May 16, 2025

"Despite immediate advance life support measures being administered on scene, and transport to Johns Hopkins Hospital, EVD Mudra was declared deceased at 1042am," BCFD said in a statement.

Mudra was recognized as a dedicated public servant and respected colleague after serving with the BCFD for 17 years.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. His service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our city will never be forgotten," the post went on to say.

Mayor Scott also released a statement acknowledging Mudra for his service, saying:

"Today, we're devastated by the unexpected loss of another BCFD hero. EVD Charles Mudra dedicated 17 years of service, risking his own life to protect the lives and livelihoods of Baltimoreans. Our city will forever honor the selflessness, bravery, and generosity he offered to our residents and his fellow members of the department. We join his loved ones, friends, and fellow firemen in grieving today—and we will continue to hold them in our prayers."

Recent incidents

This comes as a separate firefighter is currently on life support after suffering a medical emergency during a rowhome fire on Monday, May 12.

Lt. Dranbauer fell nearly 30 to 40 feet down a ladder after responding to a three-story building fire on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue.

Dranbauer was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition, where he's been since.

Richard Choyce, a neighbor, told WJZ that he witnessed the medical emergency.

"He was three-quarters of the way up that ladder, and I glanced away for a split second, and I looked back up, and he was tumbling backwards down the ladder, head over heels," Choyce said.

On the same day, over 200 firefighters worked to contain a seven-alarm fire at a century-old West Baltimore warehouse.

The massive fire disrupted Amtrak services from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore and forced residents to be relocated.

Crews extinguished the blaze more than 24 hours after it sparked.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is leading an investigation to determine the cause.