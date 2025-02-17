BWI airport passengers feel safe flying despite recent commercial airplane crashes

After a turbulent start to 2025 in the skies, passengers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport believe it is still safe to fly because of the strict federal regulations in place.

On Monday, emergency crews responded to a Delta Air Lines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport that was arriving from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The aircraft ultimately landing upside down amid wintry conditions.

Several passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries and each passenger was accounted for.

Flights at BWI Marshall were not interrupted because of Monday's crash in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Reizelie Barreto, who was flying to San Juan, P.R, said she flies several times per year and isn't planning on changing her habits, adding that there are similar dangers on the roads.

"Be confident that the people that are flying have the knowledge and the expertise to do so. They're not rookies. Fear should not be holding us back," Barreto said.

Cynthia Tinsley, who was visiting family in Annapolis and was flying back to Charleston, S.C., told WJZ she feels safe traveling by airplane..

"There's a spate of them right now, but it's really been good up until this point, for quite a few years," Tinsley said. "I just am interested to find out what has happened on all of these different planes, and I'm interested to see what NTSB comes up with."

More plane crashes in 2025

The plane crash in Toronto comes weeks after a midair collision between an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. All passengers and crew died in the crash.

Two days later, a Leer medical jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing all six passengers and one person who was on the ground.

Developing safety standards

The Flight Safety Foundation works with airlines, manufacturers, regulators and air traffic controllers to develop safety standards. The foundation says it is concerned about the incidents this year, but the skies are safe.

"We have a safe air transportation system in this country," said Hassan Shahidi, the CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation. "We have thousands of flights that take off and land every day without any issues. We have trained pilots and air traffic controllers who are doing their jobs very well, but we have seen these incidents and accidents that are very concerning."

Investigating the crashes

As the NTSB and FAA investigate these crashes, including assisting with the investigation in Toronto, Shahidi says the conclusions will be critical. He adds that these are seemingly isolated incidents.

"The question for the investigators and for regulators, is there anything systemic in this? There really isn't anything systemic that links these accidents together," Shahidi explained.