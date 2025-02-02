Beloved Maryland figure skating coach killed in D.C. crash remembered for perseverance

BALTIMORE -- A beloved Maryland figure skating coach who was killed in the midair plane crash over the Potomac River was remembered for his drive, determination and work ethic.

Alexandr Sasha Kirsanov, a figure skating coach at Ice World in Harford County and former coach for the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, was one of 67 people who died in the Jan. 29 collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Kirsanov, two of his skaters and their families were honored on Sunday at the University of Delaware.

"I can't remember Sasha ever showing up and not giving everything he could to that moment," said Joel McKeever, the figure skating coach at the University of Delaware. "And that's what made him special as a coach."

Kirsanov came to the United States in the 1990s from Russia to pursue his dreams on the ice. He lived out his American dream of inspiring people in and out of the rink.

He was in Wichita, Kansas for a national figure skating competition with two of his students. All of them and their families were on the plane that crashed into the Potomac.

"He thought he was going to come back on Monday but he wanted to stay for the kids," McKeever said.

"Your biggest supporter"

Joel McKeever remembers when Kirsanov, his best friend, immigrated to the United States, but had no money and spoke only a little English.

However, Kirsanov's legacy changed into a proud coach who was passionate about inspiring others.

"He would work seven days a week," McKeever said. "He would make sure he would work extra so his daughter could go to private school, so she would not know what it's like to have no safety net."

"You were in it and you wanted something, he was there with you," added Michelle Dumler-McKeever, a staff coach at the University of Delaware. "He was going to be your biggest supporter."