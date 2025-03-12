Banditos restaurant to close location in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood

Banditos Tacos & Tequila is closing its Federal Hill location after 14 years.

The announcement came in a social media post by the restaurant.

"Over the past 14 years, Banditos has become a neighborhood staple in Federal Hill and Baltimore City. We are beyond grateful and forever indebted to everyone who has crossed through our doors and become a part of our Banditos family," the post reads.

According to the restaurant, the Federal Hill location will be sold, and GameOn Bar+ Arcade will be moving into the space "in the near future".

Banditos has locations in Towson, Columbia, and White Marsh, Maryland, and a location in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant will cease operations at its Federal Hill location on March 16.

Closures change Baltimore's dining scene

Banditos is among several other businesses to leave Baltimore City's dining scene.

Game On Bar+Arcade announced last month that it was closing its location on South Charles Street.

In January, Mother's Grille closed its location in Federal Hill after more than 27 years in business.

The Riptide seafood restaurant also closed its Fed Hill location in January. The restaurant's owners told WJZ the business struggled to bounce back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bondhouse Kitchen in Fells Point, an American and southern cuisine restaurant and popular brunch spot also closed its doors in January.