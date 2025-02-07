Watch CBS News
Game On bar and arcade closes Federal Hill location, search underway for larger venue

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Game On Bar+Arcade is closing its Federal Hill location, according to a social media post-Friday. The bar and arcade has had its Federal Hill for three years. 

"We have loved our time in Baltimore but will be closing our Fed Hill location at the end of March," the post reads. "Our Columbia & Annapolis locations will remain open and you'll still be able to see some of our Baltimore staff at our GameOn Columbia location after we close!"

In the post, Game On said it was looking for a larger venue, soliciting direct messages for additional locations that may be available in the Baltimore or DC area. 

The Game On's Columbia and Annapolis locations will remain open, the bar said. 

Game On announced an event, "Everything Must Go," to celebrate the closure of its Fed Hill location. 

The event will take place on Sat. March 29, from 8 p.m. until closing. 

Restaurants close in Baltimore City

Game On is one of several businesses to leave Baltimore City recently. 

On January 19, Mother's Grille closed its flagship location in Federal Hill after 27 years in business. The restaurant announced its plans for closure in a social media post in December 2024 

"Baltimore City will always hold a special place in our hearts," the company said in an online post. 

Mother's Grille owner Dave Rather said he planned to focus on his other locations in Arnold and Timonium. 

Riptide, a seafood restaurant in Fells Point, closed on Jan. 15, after six years. Riptide's co-owner Justin Brockmeyer told WJZ that residual impacts from the COVID-19 made business difficult to sustain. 

Another restaurant, Bondhouse Kitchen in Fells Point, closed on Jan. 12 after four years in business, according to the Baltimore Banner. Its American and Southern cuisine made it a popular brunch location, the Banner reported. 

