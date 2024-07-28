Late Baltimore superfan honored with new t-shirt campaign on "Mo Gaba Day"

Late Baltimore superfan honored with new campaign on "Mo Gaba Day"

Late Baltimore superfan honored with new campaign on "Mo Gaba Day"

Late Baltimore superfan honored with new campaign on "Mo Gaba Day"

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles pulled out an inspiring win on Sunday on Mo Gaba Day, which honors Mo Gaba, a Baltimore superfan who died of cancer on July 28, 2020.

Mo Gaba, who was 14 years old when he died, would have been 18 years old this year.

In memory of Mo Gaba, a "Mo Love" t-shirt campaign was launched on Sunday at Pickett Brewing Company.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and all of Maryland when, at 9 years old, he began calling into 105.7 The Fan to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports.

He had battled cancer throughout his young life. His fourth bout with cancer had spread to his lungs and brain.

"Celebrating our forever 10th man," the Orioles said on social media.

A three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way.

Looking up at her son's name on the fourth anniversary of his death, Sonsy Gaba held back tears as she remembered the sound of his voice.

"You just hear that signature laugh," Sonsy Gaba said. "That's the first thing you hear is that laugh."

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh. Without a doubt, he'd be proud of our Ravens and Orioles performances in their respective 2023 seasons.

The Orioles have an annual Mo Gaba Award given to community members with "outstanding positivity and perseverance."

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."

"Mo Love" t-shirt campaign

Sonsy Gaba helped launch the "Mo Love" t-shirt campaign with "From Baltimore with Love" on Sunday at Pickett Brewing Company.

"I'm just thankful that we are a small part of keeping Mo's legacy alive," said Kate Conway, owner of Pickett Brewing Company.

"Somebody like Mo Gaba is like the perfect association with the brand, right?" added Brian Dawkins, the founder of "From Baltimore with Love. "Just encourage that love, that love the city and love yourself."

Sonsy Gaba helped launch the "Mo Love" t-shirt campaign beside "From Baltimore with Love" on Sunday at Pickett Brewing Company. CBS News Baltimore

Now, people can wear his name above their hearts to show the world a little Mo Love.

"Mo is part of the fabric of the city," Conway said. "He's really made an impact on so many people."

"Doing this kind gesture just to keep my son's legacy alive," Sonsy Gaba said. "Thank you all. All I can say is thanks and I am eternally grateful for it."

A portion of proceeds from the "Mo Love" t-shirt campaign will go to the Mo Gaba Foundation to preserve his legacy.