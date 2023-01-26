Happy birthday, Mo Gaba! Baltimore sports superfan would be 18 today

Flock on Your Block: Sage Screen Printing is making Ravens gear for fans

BALTIMORE - Happy Birthday, Mo Gaba!

The Baltimore superfan would have turned 18 years on Friday.

Mo Gaba died of cancer on July 28, 2020.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Mo was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame. He became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

The Ravens honor Mo with a special "Mo" stencil in the M&T Bank Stadium endzones, in which the "M" and "O" are colored differently in in "BALTIMORE."

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh. Without a doubt, he'd be proud of our Ravens and Orioles performances in their respective 2023 seasons.

"I'm always happy all the time and I laugh all the time and I make people laugh, too," Mo said.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."