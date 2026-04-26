Armed carjacking in Towson Town Center parking lot creates more safety concerns

An armed carjacking in the parking lot of Towson Town Center on Saturday afternoon has prompted more safety concerns from neighbors and shoppers.

Baltimore County Police said they have identified and are working to obtain arrest warrants for two people accused of pointing a gun at a man outside of the Macy's Department Store, and then stealing his car.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the mall area in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road in Towson, where a man said he was carjacked while he was walking to his car.

"I used to frequent malls, and now when I'm there, I'm kind of looking to see what's going on around me and not feeling free to walk around as I used to," Eunice James, from White Marsh, told CBS News Baltimore last week.

Baltimore County Police are working with the Towson Town Center security on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the armed carjacking is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 887-4636.

"Nothing to be scared of"

Others told CBS News Baltimore that they are not concerned about crime at Towson Town Center.

Shey Mueller, who works in the mall, said she has seen some kids stealing and even got a security alert on her phone about the carjacking. But she sees the mall as safe.

"I would say come to Towson, it's fine, there are always other people there, there's nothing to be scared of," Mueller said. "It's just a normal mall that has a little bit more screen time in the news right now."

Mueller was not alone. Kaylin, who also frequents the mall, said she doesn't think twice about going inside.

"As far as the mall and stuff, I don't feel any kind of way," Kaylin said. "I feel safe, security is in there, the kids can't get in there after a certain time period, so it's just like we get it, they get off the school buses, and they are chaotic, they need somewhere to go, but we are not unsafe."

Towson mall store closings

Towson's mall has already seen several stores close as the area deals with multiple incidents of violence. Towson Town Center is about 26% vacant after some businesses left the mall, according to the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Nancy Hafford, from the Towson Chamber of Commerce, said 47 spaces in the mall remain vacant after Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill recently announced its closure at the mall, following Apple's plans to close.

Tommy Bahama, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies also recently closed in Towson's mall.

Hafford blamed the uptick of online shopping, rather than crime, for the stores' closing.

"Well, I think as most people know, unfortunately, a lot of people are buying on Amazon and they're ordering things in the mail and they're not going to malls as they used to, so we're seeing a decline across the country."

"I think as most people know, unfortunately, a lot of people are buying on Amazon and they're ordering things in the mail and they're not going to malls as they used to, so we're seeing a decline across the country," Hafford said.

Teen meet-up concerns near Baltimore-area malls

Baltimore County police said that Saturday's armed carjacking had nothing to do with a planned teen meet-up, which had been scheduled for the same day.

There has been an increase in teen meet-ups near area malls, stemming from social media posts. Some of the gatherings have led to disturbances near malls, including in Towson and White Marsh.

Earlier this month, a juvenile told police he was robbed at gunpoint during a teen meetup at the White Marsh Mall. Two teens were arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault.

"They're young people that hang out there and cause trouble, and it feels unsafe," a Baltimore County resident said.

Police told CBS News Baltimore last week that they want young people to enjoy themselves, but it will become a problem when it turns to criminal activity.

"The Baltimore County Police Department is aware and actively monitors publicly available social media platforms for planned gatherings. Resources will be strategically and proactively deployed," a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said. "The department wants young people to be able to enjoy themselves; however, when behavior crosses into criminal activity, it will be addressed accordingly."

Previous violence at the Towson mall

There have been other instances of violence at the Towson Towson Center.

Three girls were arrested in 2024 at Towson's mall for fighting and being disorderly. At the end of 2025, another teen was arrested for a stabbing at the mall.

In May 2024, a man was stabbed in the parking garage at Towson Town Center after he was allegedly attacked my a group of minors. The victim said the minors tried to rob him inside the mall and then followed him to the parking garage.

In 2022, two police officers and a mall security guard suffered minor injuries in the middle of a large brawl involving minors between 12 and 17 years old. Six minors were arrested.