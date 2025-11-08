4 juveniles arrested after stabbing near Towson Town Center on Saturday

A police investigation is underway after a person was stabbed in Towson on Saturday evening.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers from the Towson precinct responded to reports of a stabbing at the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road at approximately 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, a victim was located who had been stabbed once in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to WJZ, officers say they located and arrested four subjects who were involved; however, they did not specify how the suspects were found.

Both the victim and all four suspects were juveniles.

As they conduct their investigation, police say more information will be released once it becomes known.

This comes after last month, when a woman was critically injured during a domestic-related stabbing in the parking lot of Towson Town Center.

Juvenile crime in Maryland

After a steep increase in 2024, crime is now trending down in Towson, according to police data.

In 2023, there were 515 victims of assault in Towson, with the most cases being reported in December.

In 2024, there were 537 victims of assaults in Towson, and so far in 2025, there have been 379 victims of reported assaults in the 21286 area code.

Theft offenses account for the most reported crimes in Towson, with 729 victims so far in 2025.

However, juvenile crime has been a topic of discussion in the Baltimore area over the last couple of years.

Between 2023 and 2024, juvenile crime arrests increased by 146% in Baltimore, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

This time last year, Bates stopped by WJZ to discuss his effort to hold young offenders accountable.

"We have more of a checks and balances of what's going on with DJS," Bates said. "We are having more communication and dialogue on how to hold young people accountable."

Last month, in October, three teens were arrested in Baltimore for their role in 14 burglaries across the city.